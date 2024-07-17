Road Work Alert For Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 7:32am
Watch for two construction projects in the City of Windsor starting on Wednesday.
- Southbound Campbell Avenue will have lane restrictions between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue for catch basin repairs from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
- Northbound Patricia Road will have lane restrictions between Wyandotte Street West and College Avenue for road patching from 8:00am to 5:00pm. This work continues on Thursday as well.
