Riverfront Trail Temporary Closing As Streetcar No. 351 Moves To Its Permanent Home

The City of Windsor is preparing to move Streetcar No. 351 from its storage location to its permanent home at the Riverfront Legacy Park.

To accommodate the move, there will be a three-week closure of a section of Windsor’s Riverfront multi-use trail starting Monday, July 15th, 2024, and extending to Saturday, August 3rd, 2024. A small portion of the riverfront trail will be closed from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station. Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive will be in place at Crawford Avenue and Church Street.

This closure is needed to accommodate construction and asphalt replacement at the Legacy Beacon and Park construction site. During this trail closure, the restored and covered streetcar will be positioned on the site inside the structure being constructed for its future grand opening, which is anticipated for the fall of 2024.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The total cost of the project is $10.3 million.