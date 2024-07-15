NEWS >
SunnyNow
29 °C
85 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyThu
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Riverfront Trail Temporary Closing As Streetcar No. 351 Moves To Its Permanent Home

Monday July 15th, 2024, 3:59pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is preparing to move Streetcar No. 351 from its storage location to its permanent home at the Riverfront Legacy Park.

To accommodate the move, there will be a three-week closure of a section of Windsor’s Riverfront multi-use trail starting Monday, July 15th, 2024, and extending to Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.  A small portion of the riverfront trail will be closed from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station. Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive will be in place at Crawford Avenue and Church Street.

This closure is needed to accommodate construction and asphalt replacement at the Legacy Beacon and Park construction site. During this trail closure, the restored and covered streetcar will be positioned on the site inside the structure being constructed for its future grand opening, which is anticipated for the fall of 2024.

The total cost of the project is $10.3 million.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message