Repairs Cause Delay In Opening Central park Pool

Swimmers in South Windsor will have to wait a bit longer to enjoy the city pool.

The pool in Central Park, located at 3301 Woodland Avenue, has been undergoing repairs since the spring in hopes of opening earlier this month.

City officials say the repairs continue, but the work and weather delays have been a little more than expected.

The city hopes to have the pool opened this month. They recommend the Remington Booster pool as the next closest pool option.