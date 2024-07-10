Power Out To Thousands After Storm
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 10th, 2024, 8:24am
Power is out to thousands after early morning storms.
Hydro One reports it out to over 3,500 in and around the Harrow area.
Essex Power Lines reports small outages in both LaSalle and Tecumseh.
Crews are working in the areas, but no estimated restoration time has been given.
