PHOTOS: Damage From Overnight Storms In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 10:03am
Severe thunderstorms raced through Windsor just before 3:00am Tuesday producing gusty winds and a very bright lightning show.
Storm damage was largely concentrated in the areas of South Windsor along Norfolk and Grand Marais, and Remington Park along Lillian Avenue.
