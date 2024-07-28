Pet Of The Week: Meet Bixby

Bixby – Turkish Van – Male – 10 years

Greetings Windsor-Essex County peeps. I’m Bixby. They tell me I’m 10 but I live by the motto “you’re only as old as you act.” And I don’t act middle aged at all. Sure, I may take a moment or two to size you up but once I’ve decided you’re okay it’s time to parrtayy…and by that I mean cuddle, snuggle, and just generally hang out with you…all the time. Did I mention I L.O.V.E. attention? Yup, can’t get enough. So if you’re looking for love, I’m definitely the fella for you. What are you waiting for? Submit that app so we can start our new lives together. Also i’m considered a special paws adoption which means my adoption fee is up to you!