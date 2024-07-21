Pet Of The Week: Dorito!

Dorito – Mixed Breed – 3 years – Male

Dorito is a silly young pup. He’s definitely had some training in the past and once comfortable he will show you that he can sit, shake a paw & sit pretty on his behind.

Due to being a talker he cannot go to an apartment and because he LOVES to chase of small animals, he shouldn’t have any small animals in the home like rabbits or guinea pigs etc. Kitties seem to scare him, but he would probably chase them, so they should be dog savvy cats if you have any of those around!

A true cuddle bug when given the chance, he’ll surely be a great companion for the right human!