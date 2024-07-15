Ontario Announces Ready-To-Drink Beverages And Large Beer Pack Sizes To Be Available In Grocery Stores Sooner Than Planned

As the strike at the LCBO enters its second full week, the Ontario Government announced Monday that licensed grocery stores will be able to order ready-to-drink beverages and large beer pack sizes starting Thursday, July 18th, 2024, and begin selling them immediately upon arrival.

This new timeline accelerates the first phase of the government’s plan to expand alcohol sales to grocery, convenience and big-box stores by allowing the 450 grocery stores that are currently licensed to sell beer, cider or wine to sell them once they arrive in store, rather than August 1st.

By the end of October 2024, every convenience, grocery, and big-box store in Ontario will be able to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages if they choose to.

In addition, the government is also creating temporary flexibility to allow licensed grocery stores to display alcohol in multiple areas of a store, with some limits.

The government is also temporarily allowing the transfer of wine and spirits between locations with the same owner and/or affiliated licensees to help bars and restaurants manage inventory and ensure a consistent supply of products.

Workers at the LCBO walked off the job on July 4th. The union says key issues include job security, work hours, keeping profitable products like spirits and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages exclusively in LCBO stores, and more permanent and full-time jobs. No new talks are planned.