NOW OPEN: MINISO At Devonshire Mall

MINISO is now open at Devonshire Mall.

The store carries various product categories, including plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and wellness, fashion accessories, and electronics. Customers enjoy the original licensing collaborations with their favourite characters, Including Coca-Cola, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Sesame Street, Mickey and Minnie, We Bare Bears and Beijing’s Palace Museum, releasing playful crossover products that have been hugely popular with young shoppers.

MINISO says they are dedicated to continuously creating joyful and high-quality life experiences for hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.

