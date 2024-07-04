Leamington Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Interactive LEGO Mosaic At Leamington Library

The Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee, in partnership with Greater Essex ETFO Local, Greater Essex County Occasional Teachers Local, and UE Enclosures is hosting an event to celebrate Leamington’s 150th anniversary. Supported by the Municipality of Leamington, this interactive multi-generational LEGO mosaic event will take place at the Essex County Library – Leamington Branch, starting the week of August 5tg, 2024.

This unique celebration invites community members of all ages to come together and contribute to creating a LEGO mosaic, making it a memorable and engaging experience for everyone involved.

The idea for this project was first proposed by Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald, who envisioned a community-driven, creative activity to mark this significant milestone.

“We wanted to create something that brings together our community in a fun and engaging way, something that all ages can enjoy and contribute to,” said Mayor MacDonald. “This LEGO mosaic project perfectly embodies our spirit and unity as a community.”

Designed by Jim Wiebe of Aylmer, Ontario, the mosaic will offer both young and young-at-heart participants the chance to place LEGO pieces into a pre-designed form. Jim, known for his intricate LEGO designs, has created a frame and kits based on a selected image, which remains a secret until the mosaic is completed.

Participants will use 431 LEGO plates and 27,648 LEGO pieces to assemble an impressive 5-foot-wide by 5-foot-high image. This collaborative project celebrates creativity and is a testament to the power of community involvement.

The final mosaic, a cherished image revealed only upon completion, will be displayed at the Essex County Library – Leamington Branch.