Kingsville Seeks Community Feedback About Halloween

The Town of Kingsville is looking for resident input to gauge the community’s interest in collectively agreeing to celebrate Halloween on the last Saturday of October each year.

“We’ve had residents raise concerns about where Halloween falls and how it would be much more convenient if kids were trick-or-treating on Saturday instead of when they have school in the morning,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “We understand other communities have had this debate, and we’d like to see where the Kingsville community lands on this issue.”

The town says that the advantages of shifting the celebration include being safer for kids if trick-or-treating begins during daylight hours and that kids and parents could fully enjoy the day without the rush to return home from school and work. Parents wouldn’t have to worry about kids staying up past bedtime. It also minimizes the impact on schools, as kids would be more focused instead of distracted by the excitement of the evening ahead.

Some disadvantages include kids being out on the street during one of the more dangerous nights of the week. Additionally, there may be an increase in alcohol consumption on Saturday compared to a regular weeknight, which could lead to dangerous situations. Halloween is often associated with pranks; moving it to Saturday could lead to kids staying out later and causing trouble, and moving the holiday ignores the tradition of celebrating on October 31st each year.

You can find a poll here.