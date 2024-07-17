Light RainNow
Head To Windsor Crossing Saturday For Some Free Summer Fun

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 8:30am

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets is holding a day of summer fun this Saturday, July 20th, on the grassy area beside Tommy Hilfiger.

The day will feature inflatables, mini golf, face painting, balloon twisting, special characters, refreshments, giveaways, and exclusive one-day store offers from participating stores.

It runs from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

 

 

 

