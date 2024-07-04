Partly CloudyNow
Free Grand Opening BBQ Planned For Kingsville Lions Park Inclusive Playground

Thursday July 4th, 2024, 3:13pm

Kingsville
0
0

Kingsville is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lions Park Inclusive Playground on July 6th, 2024, at 1:00pm. It will be followed by a free BBQ hosted by the Lions Club from 1:30pm to 4:00pm, with hot dogs, cupcakes and cotton candy.

Located at 23 Mill Street, this playground provides a welcoming, accessible and inclusive space for children of all abilities to play and enjoy.

“This playground was made possible by a generous donation from the Kingsville Lions Club, whose ‘Play it Forward’ campaign raised an astounding $83,195, surpassing their original goal of $65,000,” said Kingsville Mayor, Dennis Rogers. “We’ve installed a donor wall and special Kingsville Lions donor bench to show our appreciation for their efforts.”

The playground also features a buddy bench donated by the Canadian Mental Health Association to promote inclusivity and kindness.

