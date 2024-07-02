Fire at 920 Ouellette

An investigator from Windsor Fire and the Windsor Police arson unit is investigating a Tuesday afternoon fire at 920 Ouellette.

It broke just after 1:00pm and was brought under control quickly.

The fire has been deemed suspicions and caused $5,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants were able to return to their units.