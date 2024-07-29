Construction Alert:Extended Wyandotte Street East Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 29th, 2024, 4:11pm
Wyandotte Street East will continue to have lane restrictions between Jefferson Boulevard and St. Rose Avenue for concrete road panel repairs.
The work will be ongoing until Friday, August 16th, 2024.
