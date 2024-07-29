Mostly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
28 °C
82 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert:Extended Wyandotte Street East Lane Restrictions

Monday July 29th, 2024, 4:11pm

Construction
0
0

Wyandotte Street East will continue to have lane restrictions between Jefferson Boulevard and St. Rose Avenue for concrete road panel repairs.

The work will be ongoing until Friday, August 16th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message