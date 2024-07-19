City Needs Help Bathing Elephants

The City of Windsor is looking for help to give the riverfront family of elephants a bath.

Everyone is invited to this treasured family-friendly event where you can help give the Windsor Sculpture Park’s Tembo and the baby elephants their annual bath. Warm, soapy water and all the supplies you need will be provided by the Windsor Sculpture Park Conservation and Preservation Team.

A beloved sculpture park gem, Tembo by artist Derrick Stephan Hudson is a beautiful and majestic African elephant guiding her two babies. Tembo is the Swahili word for “African elephant.” The three elephants, cast in bronze, depict the strength and loyalty of a mother caring for her children. The massive mother elephant stands solidly guarding her youngsters, providing protection and care. Her triangular-shaped ears, sometimes said to resemble the continent of Africa, help to distinguish the subject as an African elephant. The ears of an elephant are like fingerprints; each is completely unique and can be used by scientists for identification. ​Weighing almost as much as 80 people or six automobiles, this enormous mother elephant is one of the largest bronze elephants in the world.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

It takes place on July 20th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.