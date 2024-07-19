Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Names Next President And CEO

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has named Adam Topp as the organization’s next President and CEO.

“I am delighted to share that Adam will assume the role of President and CEO at CKHA. He brings significant experience and knowledge to the organization, and a well-established track record of strategic leadership, transparency and collaboration, with an authentic focus on patients and families,” said Deb Crawford, Board Chair, CKHA.

Topp’s previous roles include President and CEO of Shared Health Manitoba; Director, Health Transformation for the Government of Manitoba’s Priorities and Planning Committee Secretariat; Senior Associate Consultant, Hay Group Health Care Consulting; Chief Operating Officer for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and various leadership roles at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre including Vice President, Clinical Operations, Vice President, Corporate Performance and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, he is the Founding Partner and CEO of Benchmark Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG Healthcare) – a management consulting service exclusively tailored for the healthcare industry.

His first day on the job is October 1st, 2024.