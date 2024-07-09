Change Of Command At Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment

There is a new leader at the Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment.

Staff Sergeant Bryan Hayes recently assumed operational and administrative command of the detachment, which provides comprehensive policing services for the town of 26,000 people.

“I am very excited to take on this new assignment in Amherstburg,” said Staff Sgt. Hayes. “This community is very important to me, and I will ensure that the citizens continue to receive the high standard of policing that they expect and deserve.”

A 20-year veteran of the Windsor Police Service, Staff Sgt. Hayes has held notable positions in Patrol, Investigations and Administration. In December 2023, he was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant and assigned to Patrol Response, where he oversaw a platoon of more than 50 frontline officers.

He replaces Staff Sgt. Brian Caffarena, who had overseen the Amherstburg Detachment since October 2022. Staff Sgt. Caffarena will take on a leadership role with the Windsor Police’s City Centre Patrol.

“Given his extensive experience and expertise, Staff Sgt. Hayes is a natural fit to take this particular leadership role at our Amherstburg Detachment,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “I also want to recognize and thank our outgoing Amherstburg Detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Caffarena, for his tremendous leadership and dedication to our community.”