Celebrate Tim Hortons Camp Day This Wednesday

Tim Hortons annual Camp Day is back this Wednesday, July 17th, where 100% of hot and iced coffee proceeds go directly to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps this Camp Day and the incredible impact that the foundation has had in empowering and inspiring so many deserving young people year after year,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children’s Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded to all Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada in 1991. Tim Hortons, Tims restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised over $12.7 million on Camp Day last year and a total of over $250 million has been raised since 1991.