Catch Sunday’s LaSalle Night Market

Saturday July 27th, 2024, 4:54pm

LaSalle
0
0

The July LaSalle Night Market takes place Sunday at the LaSalle Civic Centre between 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

Wander around and explore over 80 vendor booths featuring artisan pieces, handcrafted merchandise, delicious foods, and farm-to-table fresh produce, while listening to live music by Kyle Knowler at 4:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm. Knowler plays a mix of acoustic favourites, classic rock, country, and easy listening.

Find a front row seat to the entertaining dog agility show provided by Border City Barkers Agility Club. The dog show starts at 6:00pm.

