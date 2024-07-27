Catch Sunday’s LaSalle Night Market

The July LaSalle Night Market takes place Sunday at the LaSalle Civic Centre between 4:00pm and 8:00pm.

Wander around and explore over 80 vendor booths featuring artisan pieces, handcrafted merchandise, delicious foods, and farm-to-table fresh produce, while listening to live music by Kyle Knowler at 4:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm. Knowler plays a mix of acoustic favourites, classic rock, country, and easy listening.

Find a front row seat to the entertaining dog agility show provided by Border City Barkers Agility Club. The dog show starts at 6:00pm.