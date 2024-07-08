Burton Cummings To Hit The Colosseum Stage

The legendary Burton Cummings & His Band hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, October 18th.

Cummings has enjoyed in a career spanning more than sixty years. As the lead singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who, Burton recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.” As a solo artist, he has left his mark with the poignant “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock.”

With The Guess Who, Burton earned recognition for the first U.S. Platinum album by a Canadian artist. As a solo artist, he received the first quadruple-platinum Canadian-produced album. Over his career, Burton has received 80 Platinum and Gold records. The best-selling book “The 100 Top Canadian Singles” recently ranked “American Woman” the greatest Canadian single ever.

Today, Burton Cummings remains at the top of his game as an unrivaled singer, songwriter, showman, and recording artist.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12th at 10:00am.