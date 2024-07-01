Barricaded Person In McGregor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 1st, 2024, 8:49am
OPP are currently on scene dealing with a barricaded person at a Parkside Drive address in the village of McGregor.
Police say they got the call just after 1:00am Monday.
No other information has been released, but police say there is no threat to public safety.
