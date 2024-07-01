SunnyNow
15 °C
59 °F
SunnyMon
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyTue
27 °C
81 °F		CloudyWed
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Barricaded Person In McGregor

Monday July 1st, 2024, 8:49am

Essex
0
0

OPP are currently on scene dealing with a barricaded person at a Parkside Drive address in the village of McGregor.

Police say they got the call just after 1:00am Monday.

No other information has been released, but police say there is no threat to public safety.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message