Artcite Announces Relocation From Downtown To Ford City

Artcite is on the move, moving from Downtown Windsor to Ford City to 998 Drouillard Road. Officials say the decision was made after careful consideration.

“While it was not an easy choice, we believe it is a necessary and positive step for our organization’s growth. Our aim is to create a fully accessible and welcoming space for everyone in our community,” a news release said.

They say the current location presents several challenges, including the lack of accessible washroom facilities and the need to vacate for a month each year for the Windsor International Film Festival.

Their new gallery will be fully wheelchair accessible and enable us to offer consistent year-round programming. The new facility will feature a reception area and front office, providing public access to physical archives as a reference library.

The site will feature two gallery spaces: one for major juried exhibitions and related programming and another for local exhibitions, residencies, workshops, and community events. In Phase II of the location, they plan to digitize our archives, offer affordable studio rentals, and more.

Artcite was founded in 1982 by a group of innovative risk-takers who valued experimentation and unconventional thinking. In 2024, we are channeling that pioneering spirit and reaffirming our role as an alternative, progressive space dedicated to pushing boundaries. We have received enthusiastic support from the Ford City community and are confident we will thrive in our new neighborhood.

The current downtown location will officially close to the public on October 5th, 2024, with our last day of operations being November 30th, 2024, and will reopen in February 2025.