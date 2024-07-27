Amherstburg Holding Park Summit Open House

Amherstburg is holding an open house to shape the future of the towns parks.

The Parks Master Plan is a guiding document that outlines a vision for parks and open space within the community for the next 10 to 20 years. It outlines a framework for future park and open space improvements, uses, acquisitions, and planning of park projects in the Town of Amherstburg. The document is a tool used to help guide, evaluate, plan and secure adequate funding and grants for future park projects, including new opportunities and the redevelopment of existing assets.

A Park Summit Open House takes place this Monday, July 29th, 2024 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the The Libro Centre.

You can learn more and take a survey for key town parks online here.