Amherstburg Holding Park Summit Open House
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 27th, 2024, 4:59pm
Amherstburg is holding an open house to shape the future of the towns parks.
The Parks Master Plan is a guiding document that outlines a vision for parks and open space within the community for the next 10 to 20 years. It outlines a framework for future park and open space improvements, uses, acquisitions, and planning of park projects in the Town of Amherstburg. The document is a tool used to help guide, evaluate, plan and secure adequate funding and grants for future park projects, including new opportunities and the redevelopment of existing assets.
A Park Summit Open House takes place this Monday, July 29th, 2024 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the The Libro Centre.
You can learn more and take a survey for key town parks online here.
