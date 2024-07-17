Partly CloudyNow
Amherstburg Art Crawl Returns This Weekend

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 4:17pm

Arts
0
0

Art Amherstburg Society and Art Windsor-Essex are bringing back the Amherstburg Art Crawl after the success of the inaugural art crawl in 2023.

This time, it’s for two-days and the event promises to transform the charming town of Amherstburg into a dynamic hub of creativity, featuring live outdoor painting, mural installations, guided art tours, local authors, musicians, dancers, interactive workshops, and much, much more.

“We are so thrilled to continue to work with the Art Amherstburg Society to continue transform, inspire and enliven the community we serve through the power of art,” said Jennifer Matotek, Executive Director, AWE.

The first art crawl of the weekend starts at 12:00pm Saturday July 20th, 2024 in Art Alley. A full weekend schedule can be found here.

Admission for this event is free, and free parking is available at Christ Church on Ramsay Street.

