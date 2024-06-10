WIFF Celebrates Weekend Success Of Free Outdoor Community Screenings

The Windsor International Film Festival is calling this weekends series of free community screenings on the front lawn of the Aquatic Centre a success. Over the weekend 21 feature films were shown and the WIFF Under the Stars event welcomed over 1,500 community members.

“WIFF Under the Stars has quickly become a favourite event for our team and for the community. The event allows us to connect with our patrons and those in the community who may have not experienced WIFF yet. It is also important for us to give something back to the community who built the organization and continue to support us as we head into our 20th year,” said Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer for WIFF.

“Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support we receive from our sponsors. We are very grateful to the University of Windsor Graduate Student Society and The Odette Kaye Family Foundation for their leadership in this event. We would also like to thank the University of Windsor Alumni Association, the St. Clair College Alumni Association, the City of Windsor, Ward 3 Councillor Rinaldo Agostino and Centre for Cities for supporting this arts and culture event for the community.”

The fall film festival runs from October 24th to November 3rd.