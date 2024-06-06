WEATHER: Thursday June 6th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 6th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday June 6th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
