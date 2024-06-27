WEATHER: Thursday June 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday June 27th, 2024.
Cloudy. Clearing early in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.
