SunnyNow
15 °C
59 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday June 27th, 2024

Thursday June 27th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday June 27th, 2024.

Cloudy. Clearing early in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message