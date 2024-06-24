Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Monday June 24th, 2024

Monday June 24th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday June 24th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

