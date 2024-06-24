WEATHER: Monday June 24th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 24th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday June 24th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning.
High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
