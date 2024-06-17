WEATHER: Monday June 17th, 2024

Here is the weather for Monday June 17th, 2024.

Hot Hot Hot!

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.