WEATHER: Monday June 17th, 2024

Monday June 17th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday June 17th, 2024.

Hot Hot Hot!

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Heat Warning Issued

