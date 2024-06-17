WEATHER: Monday June 17th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 17th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday June 17th, 2024.
Hot Hot Hot!
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.
High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook