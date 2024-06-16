Heat Warning Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday June 16th, 2024, 3:39pm
The week ahead is going to be very hot.
Environment Canada says that dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through most of the week and perhaps into the weekend.
Daytime highs on Monday through the week are expected to be near 35°C or 95°F with humidex values of 40°C to 45°C or 104°F to 113°F.
There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20°C to 24°C or 68 to 75 with humidex values of 28°C to 35°C 0r 82°F to 95°F.
