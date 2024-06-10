WEATHER: Monday June 10th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday June 10th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday June 10th, 2024.
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
