SunnyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySat
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySun
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday June 14th, 2024

Friday June 14th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday June 14th, 2024.

Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message