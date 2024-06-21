Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Returns For 2024

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Markets are set to return this summer, offering locals and visitors the chance to enjoy an evening under the stars filled with all things local – from delicious eats and drinks to entertainment and small business vendors.

The season kicks off on Friday, June 28th, followed by events on July 26th and August 30th. Each market runs from 5:00pm to 11:00pm on Argyle Road between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street, right in front of the Walkerville Brewery.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ‘Walkerville Distillery District Night Market’ for another season,” said Mike Brkovich, Owner of Walkerville Brewery. “These events have become a staple in our community, offering a vibrant gathering place to support local businesses and enjoy a variety of culinary delights, shopping, and entertainment.”

The open-air market will be filled with live entertainment, a large retail area and some delicious local food and drink favourites! You can enjoy many new vendors joining this month alongside a few familiar faces; you won’t want to miss a night to celebrate all things local.

The Night Market welcomes attendees of all ages, ensuring there’s something for everyone, including great food and drink options alongside diverse shopping experiences. Admission to the event is free.