Upgrades To Devonwood Conservation Area Completed

The entrance at Devonwood Conservation Area has been refreshed with a donation from Caesars Windsor Cares.

The work included a new entry sign with solar lighting and refreshed landscaping.

New parking lot curb stops and an additional parking lot light have been installed for safety, along with new interpretive signs and updated garbage facilities.

“Caesars Windsor proudly supports and works with ERCA in their efforts to help improve our local environment. We are pleased our investment in Devonwood will help the trail flourish in the heart of the city as more hikers, cyclists, families, and nature lovers discover Windsor’s only urban conservation area.” Susanne Tomkins, Manager of Public Relations and Communications, Caesars Windsor.

Devonwood is a prime example of a Carolinian woodlot, featuring eight varieties of Oak species and home to a significant population of owls. The 4.5 km Caesars Windsor Nature Trail is enjoyed by the neighbouring community and provides a natural oasis in a highly urbanized environment. Located on Division Road just north of Cabana, it is believed that no other forest in Canada supports a greater diversity of oak trees.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Caesars Windsor Cares for their investment in Devonwood Conservation Area,” said Claire Wales, President, Essex Region Conservation Foundation. “It’s hard to believe this forest oasis is located right in the heart of such a highly urbanized area. When you walk these trails, you can feel the stresses of life melting away. Thanks to Caesars Windsor, visitors to this conservation area will be able to safely access and enjoy this conservation area for years to come.”