The Cult Coming To Caesars Windsor

The Cult is set to ignite The Colosseum stage for the first time on the 8424 Tour Saturday, September 7th.

The Cult holds a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries, and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude, and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Billy Duffy’s formative and influential years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking “Gathering of the Tribes,” the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

The Cult formed in 1984 England, with the seminal post-punk band going on to sell millions of albums with numerous international and U.S. Gold and Platinum certifications. With Ian Astbury on vocals and Billy Duffy on guitar, the band has released 11 studio albums over The Cult’s career. The band, dubbed “Shamanic goths,” found international renown with the 1985 album, Love, which featured the enduring rock anthem “She Sells Sanctuary,” as well as the oft-heard follow-up single “Rain.” Electric arrived in 1989, with standouts “Love Removal Machine,” “Wild Flower,” and “Lil’ Devil.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21st at 10:00am.