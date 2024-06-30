Tentative Deal Reached Between Windsor Public Library And Union

A tentative deal has been reached in talks between the Windsor Public Library and CUPE Local 2067.1.

The seventy library workers were in a legal strike position as of midnight, June 30th, 2024.

The tentative agreement means it is business as usual at libraries across the city.

No further details will be released until a ratification vote is held and the Windsor Public Library Board reviews the details.