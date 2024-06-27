Summer Of Swimming Opens Across The City On Saturday



The City of Windsor’s outdoor pools, including the new 5,200-square-foot swimming pool at Lanspeary Park, will open across the city on Saturday.

The new pool at Lanspeary features a beach entry design, similar to the Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial pools, enhancing programming options and increasing participation and engagement with learn-to-swim activities. The L-shaped pool is fully accessible and includes a strategic design that positions the deep end farthest from the change rooms, adding an extra layer of safety for younger swimmers.

The City’s Aquatics division employs over 200 instructors and lifeguards for eight indoor and outdoor pools as well as Sandpoint Beach.

Outdoor pools include:

Atkinson Outdoor Pool

Mic Mac Outdoor Pool

Lanspeary Outdoor Pool

Remington Booster Outdoor Pool

Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool

Central Outdoor Pool (undergoing repairs until July 6th, 2024)

Visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca for a complete list of pool options and an up-to-date swimming schedule and to book your swim opportunities today.