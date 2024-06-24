Search On For Missing Swimmer At Leamington Pier

OPP is actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.

Police say that around 7:00pm on June 23rd, 2024, a swimmer entered the water near the Leamington docks, began struggling, and did not resurface.

Searchers with the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service could not locate the individual.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will attend the scene Monday to assist in search efforts.