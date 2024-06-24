SunnyNow
Search On For Missing Swimmer At Leamington Pier

Monday June 24th, 2024, 10:10am

Leamington
OPP is actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.

Police say that around 7:00pm on June 23rd, 2024, a swimmer entered the water near the Leamington docks, began struggling, and did not resurface.

Searchers with the OPP, the Canadian Coast Guard, Leamington Fire Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and a civilian marine tow service could not locate the individual.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will attend the scene Monday to assist in search efforts.

 

 

