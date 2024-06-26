Mostly CloudyNow
Playground Renovations Coming This Summer To LaSalle

Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 9:00am

LaSalle
0
0

Images from Town of LaSalle reports

Upgrades to several playgrounds in LaSalle are taking place this summer.

The playground equipment at Lafferty Park is being replaced and will be installed in the same location as the current equipment. The playground will close during the removal and installation.

At Natalie Park the existing playground is not expected to be closed during the new equipment installation. New equipment is being installed in a new location. The current equipment will be removed once the new equipment is installed.

New playground equipment is being installed in the park on Meo Boulevard at Laurier Drive. This area will remain closed during the installation.

The playground equipment at Rivervilla Park is being replaced and will be installed in the same location as the current equipment. The playground will close during the removal and installation.

The new playgrounds will be AODA compliant and will include accessible features. The designs were reviewed and approved by the Accessibility Advisory Committee on March 20th, 2024.

