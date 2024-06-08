Pet Of The Week: Meet Rolo!





Rolo – 10 months – Mixed Breed – Male

Hello, my name is Rolo! I am a young, energetic, goofball looking for my forever home!

I didn’t get much training or proper care in my previous home the way a young pup should, so it’s safe to say I will need a patient adopter that will help me work on some basic puppy stuff! I can be very jumpy when excited, and need an active adopter that will help meet my exercise needs.

I do well with other playful doggos, and like to bounce around and have lots of fun.

I can be a bit spooked due to being under-socialized, and need a patient and kind home to blossom in.

I am an Overlooked pet, which means I have been here longer than many of my friends. This means my adoption fee is up to you!

If you think I’m the young boy for you, then please fill out an adoption app!