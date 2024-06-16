Pet Of The Week: Meet Juliet

Juliet – Siamese Mix – 2 months – Female

Juliet has a very playful nature and loves to come snuggle when she’s looking for a nap. Although her eyesight might not be perfect, don’t let that fool you! She knows exactly where all the toys are and loves to climb to new heights – especially if you’re not watching carefully. Her favourite toys are the ones that have a little crinkle in them and although she might be a bit startled by new faces, she is a very brave girl and overcomes it with you by her side! Juliet is vision impaired due to some corneal abrasions, which means she may need care with your vet in the future. In the hopes of finding Juliet a great home, we have waived her adoption fee.