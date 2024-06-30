Mostly CloudyNow
NOW OPEN: New Location For Cartoon Kingdom And Cedar Creek Hobbies

Sunday June 30th, 2024, 2:00pm

Business
Cartoon Kingdom and Cedar Creek Hobbies are now open in their new joint location on Dougall Avenue in the former Payless Shoes location.

The store offers over 3,000 unique products, curated to cater to fans of all ages, and spans across various studios, eras, and beloved characters.

They also carry products ranging from Funko, Sideshow Collectibles, Hot Toys, LEGO, Loungefly, NECA, and Trick or Treat Studios.

You can learn more on their website.

