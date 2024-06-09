NOW OPEN: Cobs Bread In East Windsor

Cobs Bread is now open in East Windsor.

The store features dozens of styles of bread, croissants, and baked goods, all baked fresh in-house all day.

They donate leftover baked goods to local charities at the end of each business day.

The new location will be at 8480 Wyandotte Street East by the recently opened Mary Brown’s Chicken.