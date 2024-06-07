New Locations For Bridge Tower Murals

The colourful murals that have been on top of the two bridge towers of the Gordie Howe Bridge during construction have a new home.

The murals were affixed to the tower jump forms, which provided a safe space for the workers as they constructed the bridge towers. With the towers reaching their final height of 220 metres/722 feet, those jump forms have been removed, allowing the public to see the elegant silhouettes that will hold the weight of the bridge.

Recognizing that the murals have become iconic within the communities, the project team has worked with organizations in Windsor to find new owners who will find ways to display the giant artworks at ground level.

The murals that were previously installed on the bridge towers in Windsor were painted by Paul White, Teresa Altiman and Daisy White from Walpole Island First Nation and Naomi Peters from Caldwell First Nation reflecting Indigenous knowledge and tradition.

Two of these murals have found homes with the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village, located in Essex County. The third mural has been accepted with by the City of Windsor, through its Community Services Division, in partnership with Museum Windsor and Art Windsor-Essex (AWE).

Each organization will identify the best way to display the murals, which will require reassembly and touch-ups.