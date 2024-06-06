Meet-A-Machine And Celebrate Windsor’s 132nd Birthday On Saturday

The City of Windsor marks its 132nd anniversary of incorporation in 2024, and everyone is invited to celebrate at a free community event packed with fun for the entire family.

The City of Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Party will take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm alongside Meet-A-Machine outside of the WFCU Centre.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community to the annual birthday party in its new location alongside Meet-A-Machine. The party will include free birthday cupcakes (while supplies last), entertainment on the ShowMobile outdoor stage, family-friendly activities, and much more.

Entertainment and Other Information (times are approximate):