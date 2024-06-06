CloudyNow
Meet-A-Machine And Celebrate Windsor’s 132nd Birthday On Saturday

Thursday June 6th, 2024, 9:00am

Events Coming Up
The City of Windsor marks its 132nd anniversary of incorporation in 2024, and everyone is invited to celebrate at a free community event packed with fun for the entire family.

The City of Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Party will take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm alongside Meet-A-Machine outside of the WFCU Centre.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community to the annual birthday party in its new location alongside Meet-A-Machine. The party will include free birthday cupcakes (while supplies last), entertainment on the ShowMobile outdoor stage, family-friendly activities, and much more.

Entertainment and Other Information (times are approximate):

  • 9:00am – Meet-A-Machine Sensory-Friendly Hour (registration required for Sensory-Friendly Hour only)
  • 10:00am – Meet-A-Machine and Birthday Celebration open
  • 10:30am – Birthday Celebration on-stage entertainment begins with welcome and introductions on stage
  • 10:40am – Welcome remarks from Mayor Drew Dilkens
  • 10:45am – Special presentations and performances
  • 11:00am – Singing of Happy Birthday; Mayor Drew Dilkens cuts the City of Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Cake
  • 11:05am – Mayor Drew Dilkens helps hand out free cupcakes (while supplies last)
  • 11:10am – Performances from local musicians, cultural groups and entertainers
  • 1:45pm – Closing remarks and end of Birthday Celebration
  • 2:00pm – Meet-A-Machine closes

 

