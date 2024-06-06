Meet-A-Machine And Celebrate Windsor’s 132nd Birthday On Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 6th, 2024, 9:00am
The City of Windsor marks its 132nd anniversary of incorporation in 2024, and everyone is invited to celebrate at a free community event packed with fun for the entire family.
The City of Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Party will take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm alongside Meet-A-Machine outside of the WFCU Centre.
Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community to the annual birthday party in its new location alongside Meet-A-Machine. The party will include free birthday cupcakes (while supplies last), entertainment on the ShowMobile outdoor stage, family-friendly activities, and much more.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Entertainment and Other Information (times are approximate):
- 9:00am – Meet-A-Machine Sensory-Friendly Hour (registration required for Sensory-Friendly Hour only)
- 10:00am – Meet-A-Machine and Birthday Celebration open
- 10:30am – Birthday Celebration on-stage entertainment begins with welcome and introductions on stage
- 10:40am – Welcome remarks from Mayor Drew Dilkens
- 10:45am – Special presentations and performances
- 11:00am – Singing of Happy Birthday; Mayor Drew Dilkens cuts the City of Windsor’s 132nd Birthday Cake
- 11:05am – Mayor Drew Dilkens helps hand out free cupcakes (while supplies last)
- 11:10am – Performances from local musicians, cultural groups and entertainers
- 1:45pm – Closing remarks and end of Birthday Celebration
- 2:00pm – Meet-A-Machine closes
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook