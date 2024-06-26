Leamington Unveils New Amphitheatre Performer Room And Storage Building

Leamington has completed construction of the new Amphitheatre Performer Room and storage building at Seacliff Park. This new facility will be inaugurated by renowned country artists Terri Clark and Michelle Wright during their performance at the Leamington 150th Anniversary Celebration Concert on Canada Day, followed by the annual fireworks display.

Since the SUNSET Amphitheatre’s construction in 2017, a temporary office trailer has served as a backstage area for performers throughout the concert season. The new permanent performer room will provide a dedicated space for artists to relax and prepare for their shows, enhancing the overall experience for visiting performers. Gabriele BrandSource Home Furnishings supported the furnishings for the performer room, which adds to its comfort and functionality.

In addition to the Performer Room, the new storage building will significantly improve operational efficiency for the Municipality’s Public Works department. Previously, staff had limited storage for supplies and equipment at Seacliff Park, necessitating frequent transportation of materials between the yard and the park. The onsite storage facility will streamline operations and reduce unnecessary transport.

“We are excited to open this new facility just in time for our 150th anniversary celebrations,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald “The Amphitheatre Performer Room and storage building will greatly enhance the functionality of Seacliff Park and the SUNSET® Amphitheatre, providing a permanent, professional space for artists and more efficient operations for our Public Works team.”