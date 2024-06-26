Leamington Increasing Parking Enforcement At Seacliff Park
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 4:20pm
Leamington is increasing parking enforcement after officials have observed a rise in vehicles parking in non-designated areas in and around Seacliff Park.
Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, they say that the problem persists, causing disruptions and safety concerns.
Effective immediately, any vehicle found parked in areas not designated as legal parking spaces at or around Seacliff Park will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense and receiving applicable parking fines.
