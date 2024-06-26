CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
Mainly CloudyThu
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Leamington Increasing Parking Enforcement At Seacliff Park

Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 4:20pm

Leamington
0
0

Leamington is increasing parking enforcement after officials have observed a rise in vehicles parking in non-designated areas in and around Seacliff Park.

Despite ongoing enforcement efforts, they say that the problem persists, causing disruptions and safety concerns.

Effective immediately, any vehicle found parked in areas not designated as legal parking spaces at or around Seacliff Park will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense and receiving applicable parking fines.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message