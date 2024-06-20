Lakeshore Receives Award For 2024 Budget App

The Municipality of Lakeshore’s 2024 Budget Application was recognized for its innovative approach to municipal programs by the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks, and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO) at the Association’s annual conference this June.

The 2024 Budget Application, the first of its kind in the region, enhances transparency and user experience through interactive tables and charts that let users explore Lakeshore’s budget centres.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the improvements made to how we present our Budget to residents and stakeholders,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “The annual Budget is Councl’s most critical decision-making process,

and this technology has improved transparency and access to this important information. On behalf of Council, we’d like to thank Lakeshore staff for this work and their ongoing commitment to improving how we serve our residents.”

At the conference, Lakeshore was presented a Certificate of Merit as part of the E.A. Danby Awards, which recognize and honour municipalities that have “demonstrated outstanding achievement through innovation with respect to municipal management activities or practices.”