Job Fair: New Tecumseh Mall Michaels

Friday June 7th, 2024, 3:14pm

Jobs
0
0


A job fair takes place this Saturday for the new Michaels store at Tecumseh Mall.

Michaels, the popular arts and crafts store, will open beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side.

It will occur at their Walked Road location at 4339 Walker Road from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

For inquiries or questions, you can call 519-972-5488.

