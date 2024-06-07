Job Fair: New Tecumseh Mall Michaels
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 7th, 2024, 3:14pm
A job fair takes place this Saturday for the new Michaels store at Tecumseh Mall.
Michaels, the popular arts and crafts store, will open beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side.
It will occur at their Walked Road location at 4339 Walker Road from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
For inquiries or questions, you can call 519-972-5488.
